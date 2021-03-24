| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Magic of Tadic allows class of Serbians to expose frailties in Irish defence

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Dusan Tadic was the star man for Serbia. Expand

Close

Dusan Tadic was the star man for Serbia.

Dusan Tadic was the star man for Serbia.

Dusan Tadic was the star man for Serbia.

Just as one puzzle is solved, another one, more difficult and with potentially fatal consequences, is tossed Stephen Kenny’s way. Scoring an international goal – at last – is only of use if you can prevent them being scored at the other end.

And for all the composure and class that a three-man Irish defence displayed in the first half away to Serbia, keeping them scoreless for 40 minutes and staying in front for 22 minutes, the way in which that back line grew tired and lost concentration is now as big a concern as that long spell without a goal which preceded Alan Browne’s headed effort early on.

The raw inexperience of Ireland’s relative newcomers at the back was clear to see when Dara O’Shea and Mark Travers, with just eight caps between them, were both exposed, O’Shea’s indecision for Serbia’s equaliser and then Travers when he was caught off his line for the goal which put Serbia ahead.

Related Content

Privacy