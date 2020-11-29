'By night he slept with his arms around a ball and by day he performed miracles with it. He lived in a poor home in a poor neighbourhood and he wanted to be an industrial technician.' Eduardo Galeano, Football in Sun and Shadow, 1995.

Diego Maradona is 12 years old. He is playing for Argentinos Juniors against River Plate in Buenos Aires and drops back to pick up the ball from his goalkeeper. He skips past the opposition centre-forward and heads down the field. One tackler is evaded, the next nutmegged, the one after that fooled by a backheel. Then it's time to beat the back four, round the 'keeper and walk the ball into the net. This kid is the smallest player on a team enjoying a 100-game unbeaten run. He is going places.

A photo of Maradona adorns the cover of Football in Sun and Shadow, the best book ever written about the game. Galeano, who died five years ago at the age of 74, was a Uruguayan writer who'd been imprisoned by one dictatorship and marked for death by another.

Some might find his 1995 masterwork objectionably short on statistics or tactical analysis. But that would be a very European objection to a book which, being all about brief joyous bursts of improvisation, mirrors the spirit of football in the author's home continent.

Because it is South America which has given us the supreme geniuses of the game - Pele, Messi, Garrincha, Di Stefano - and a style which privileged flair over perspiration. Never was football more beautiful than when played by those great Magic Realists. And no-one was greater or more typical of South American football than Diego Maradona.

'He carries the ball sewn to his foot and he has eyes all over his body. His acrobatics light up the field. He can win the match with a thundering blast when his back is to the goal, or with an impossible pass from far off when he's corralled by thousands of enemy legs. And no-one can stop him when he decides to dribble upfield.'

Diego Maradona is 25 years old. He is playing for Argentina against England in Mexico City and picks the ball up 15 yards inside his own half, facing his own goal and with two English players around him. Three quick deft touches and a turn dispose of both and he surges into opposition territory.

Expand Close Diego Maradona. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diego Maradona. Photo: Getty Images

He dodges inside Terry Butcher, swerves past Terry Fenwick and races into the box where a dummy and a drag of the ball disposes of Peter Shilton. And as Butcher gets back to try and save the day, Maradona slides the ball into the net for the greatest goal in the history of the game. Argentinian commentator Victor Hugo Morales described it best, "Dios el santo. Vive el futbol. Golaaaaazooo!"

There was more to come. In the semi-final he takes on the Belgian defence single-handed to score an individual goal almost as good as the one from the quarter-final. In the final Germany mark him tightly but with six minutes left, after Argentina have seen a 2-0 lead wiped out, he produces a perfect through ball to send Jorge Burruchaga galloping clear for the winner.

Was he the greatest? Who can say for sure? But no-one has ever dominated a World Cup finals the way Maradona did in 1986. He gave the greatest performance in the world's greatest tournament. Draw your own conclusions.

'In the streets they sold pictures of this deity in shorts illuminated by the halo of the virgin. They even sold coffins for the clubs of northern Italy and bottles filled with the tears of Silvio Berlusconi. Kids and dogs wore Maradona wigs. Somebody placed a football under the foot of the statue of Dante and in the famous fountain Triton won the blue shirt of Napoli.'

Diego Maradona is 28 years old. He is playing for Napoli against AC Milan in the Stadio San Paolo when a pass is knocked over the top of the visitors' defence with the game scoreless in the 42nd minute.

Maradona gets to it just before Milan 'keeper Giovanni Galli but the ball hops up awkwardly over the top of his head. In an instant he arches his back and produces enough power to not only propel the ball over the 'keeper's head but to carry it the whole 25 yards to the goal. The home side go on to win 4-1 against a team containing Maldini, Baresi, Rijkaard and Van Basten.

No-one in the history of club football has done what Maradona did with Napoli, who avoided relegation by a single point the year before he arrived and had never won the Serie A title. In the next five seasons they would win two titles, finish runners-up twice and win the Uefa Cup. And all this in a league which was not just the best in the world at the time, but as strong as any league had ever been.

Napoli were not just outsiders in a footballing sense. They were the representatives of a marginalised, derided Italian south taking on clubs which represented the privilege of the north, Juventus backed by the old industrial might of the Agnellis and Milan by the new financial soon to be political power of Berlusconi.

"I always felt I represented a part of Italy that counted for nothing," he remembered. "We went up north and wherever we went they put up banners that said, 'Wash yourselves.' It was disgusting. They were all racists." Naples was Maradona's kind of town. It suited the outsider in him.

'The machinery of power had sworn to get him. He spoke truth to power and you pay a price for that, a price paid in cash with no discount. And Maradona gave them the excuse, with his suicidal tendency to serve himself up on a platter to his enemies.'

Diego Maradona is 33 years old. He is playing for Argentina against Greece in Boston, receives a pass on the edge of the box, takes a touch to make a little space and strikes a fierce shot into the roof of the net. Four days later he tests positive for the banned drug ephedrine and his international career is over.

Some insist this makes him a cheat and bring up the 'Hand of God' goal while they're at it. But the truth is that Maradona was a man more cheated against than cheating, who knew every time he went on the pitch the opposition would use any means necessary to stop him.

In the 1982 World Cup, Claudio Gentile subjected him to a sustained persecution which resembled common assault as much as man-marking. The following year he was put out of the game for three months after Andoni Goikoetxea perpetrated the most notorious foul in La Liga history. In 1990 it was open season on Maradona in the most cynical and negative of all World Cup finals tournaments.

Expand Close Diego Maradona. Photo: Ben Radford / Allsport Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diego Maradona. Photo: Ben Radford / Allsport

Maybe the powers that be didn't set out to get him. But they were glad when they did. In 1986 and 1994 he complained about players being made to play in the heat of the midday sun to suit television schedules. At other times he wondered why Fifa didn't open its books to inspection and why footballers didn't have the same rights as other workers.

Football bureaucrats hated him, Sepp Blatter spitefully declaring, "The only great Argentinian footballer is Di Stefano." There's a bit of a bureaucrat in everyone who feels inclined to sit in moral judgement on Maradona.

'He was overwhelmed by the weight of his own shadow. Maradona carried a burden called Maradona that bent his back out of shape.'

Diego Maradona is 60 years old. He goes to hospital in Buenos Aires for surgery on a clot in his brain, makes a good recovery and is discharged after a week. Thirteen days later he has a heart attack and dies.

It's tempting to turn this into a morality tale about the burden of fame and fortune. We like stories about geniuses whose supernatural ability is accompanied by demons which drive them to self-destruction. Perhaps it's because of our belief that you pay for everything in this life. So we look at Maradona and George Best and Charlie Parker and Scott Fitzgerald and Jackson Pollock and feel their doom was inevitable.

Except that's not really true. There are plenty of geniuses - Pele, Matisse, Bach, Heaney, Einstein - who live happy lives without ever seeming over-burdened by their gifts. Many people who've never been encumbered by fame, fortune or genius can't escape from drink or drugs. These things were killing people long before we'd heard of Covid and will be killing them long after we've tamed it.

This is an old story and a sad story and an ordinary story. It was only on the field that Diego Maradona was extraordinary. The drugs he did will be interred with his bones, his goals will live long after him. So let's finish not with death but with a goal.

Diego Maradona is 29 years old. He is playing for Argentina against Brazil in Turin and the punishment he has taken in these 1990 finals has left him with a swollen ankle which has reduced him to a virtual passenger as their old rivals run rings round his team.

But Argentina have held on and with ten minutes left the game remains scoreless. Maradona picks up the ball just inside his own half and sidesteps a challenge. He moves forward and shakes free of the umpteenth attempt in this tournament to hack him down. A third defender is beaten by pace and as another two converge on him, Maradona, though held by the arm and off balance, smuggles through a diagonal pass which puts Claudio Cannigia in for the winner.

In that moment he looks, as his 12-year-old self must have looked, like the man who knows the secret of exactly how this game should be played. This was what he was all about.

Remember him this way. He was beautiful no matter what they say, the world can't bring him down.