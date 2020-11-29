| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Magic realist will outlive any moral tales

Remember the other-worldly genius of Diego this way -Maradona was beautiful no matter what they say, the world still can't bring him down

&lsquo;Maybe the powers that be didn&rsquo;t set out to get him. But they were glad when they did. In 1986 and 1994 he complained about players being made to play in the heat of the midday sun to suit television schedules.&rsquo; Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

&lsquo;Maybe the powers that be didn&rsquo;t set out to get him. But they were glad when they did. In 1986 and 1994 he complained about players being made to play in the heat of the midday sun to suit television schedules.&rsquo; Photo: Getty Images

‘Maybe the powers that be didn’t set out to get him. But they were glad when they did. In 1986 and 1994 he complained about players being made to play in the heat of the midday sun to suit television schedules.’ Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

‘Maybe the powers that be didn’t set out to get him. But they were glad when they did. In 1986 and 1994 he complained about players being made to play in the heat of the midday sun to suit television schedules.’ Photo: Getty Images

Eamonn Sweeney

'By night he slept with his arms around a ball and by day he performed miracles with it. He lived in a poor home in a poor neighbourhood and he wanted to be an industrial technician.' Eduardo Galeano, Football in Sun and Shadow, 1995.

Diego Maradona is 12 years old. He is playing for Argentinos Juniors against River Plate in Buenos Aires and drops back to pick up the ball from his goalkeeper. He skips past the opposition centre-forward and heads down the field. One tackler is evaded, the next nutmegged, the one after that fooled by a backheel. Then it's time to beat the back four, round the 'keeper and walk the ball into the net. This kid is the smallest player on a team enjoying a 100-game unbeaten run. He is going places.

A photo of Maradona adorns the cover of Football in Sun and Shadow, the best book ever written about the game. Galeano, who died five years ago at the age of 74, was a Uruguayan writer who'd been imprisoned by one dictatorship and marked for death by another.

Privacy