Lys Mousset denies West Ham as Sheffield United continue impressive away form

Lys Mousset climbed off the bench to preserve Sheffield United’s unbeaten away record in a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Lys Mousset climbed off the bench to preserve Sheffield United’s unbeaten away record in a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The French striker, back among the subs despite his winner against Arsenal on Monday night, grabbed the equaliser five minutes after entering the field.

An improvised far-post volley stretched West Ham’s winless run to five outings as a grudge match 12 years in the making ended all-square.

And on the evidence of this game, and the season so far, both sides should at least be able to avoid a repeat of that bitter relegation battle of 2007.

3 goals in his last 5 games 🇫🇷



Lys Mousset 🔛🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUUZO7t6fh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 26, 2019

This was the first Premier League meeting between the sides since Carlos Tevez’s goals controversially helped West Ham avoid the drop at Sheffield United’s expense.

West Ham had broke third-party ownership rules but escaped a points deduction, yet still ended up paying United £20million compensation.

The bitter Blades had remained outside the top flight until their return this summer, where they are now flourishing under Chris Wilder.

They arrived at the London Stadium fresh from beating Arsenal, and could have been two ahead before Robert Snodgrass struck for West Ham.

Robert Snodgrass fired West Ham ahead (John Walton/PA)

From their first corner in the 28th minute, Jack O’Connell headed the ball down to David McGoldrick, whose flick was kept out at point-blank range by Hammers keeper Roberto.

Callum Robinson then fluffed a glorious chance to open the scoring, Roberto getting the merest of touches onto John Lundstram’s cross which resulted in the striker heading the ball behind him, rather than into an empty net.

It was a costly miss with West Ham taking the lead moments later. The Blades failed to deal with Roberto’s long clearance and Andriy Yarmolenko squared the ball for Snodgrass.

Sheffield United are unbeaten away from home this season (John Walton/PA)

The Scottish midfielder, starting his first Premier League match since August, burst between two defenders and rolled the ball past Dean Henderson for his first goal of 2019.

After the break a combination of Roberto’s gloves and Aaron Cresswell’s nether regions kept out a fierce drive from George Baldock.

But United got their equaliser in the 69th minute, Enda Stevens outjumping Mark Noble and heading to Mousset who, from an acute angle, somehow worked a volley across Roberto and into the opposite corner.

Both sides had chances to win it, Henderson saving from Cresswell and Declan Rice before Snodgrass came agonisingly close, sliding in at the far post only to thud a low cross from Pablo Fornals against the upright.

PA Media