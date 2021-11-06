Luke Shaw 4, Joao Cancelo 8: How the players rated in one-sided Manchester derby

Manchester United

David De Gea: Almost single-handedly kept United in the game in the first half with with several notable saves but he could not hold back the tide for ever and will be disappointed with the goals conceded. 7

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Was passed around far too easily by Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo on the United right and gave the ball away too often. 4

Victor Lindelof: The most resilient of United’s defenders on the day but the threats kept coming. 6

Eric Bailly: Was unlucky to slice into his own goal for City’s opener but it was a tough 45 minutes for the Ivory Coast international. 4

Harry Maguire: Needed to respond to his critics with a strong performance but was caught static at times, notably for City’s second goal. 5

Luke Shaw: Missed a chance to clear for City’s second goal and his understanding with Maguire has clearly gone awry. 4

Fred: Offered little presence in midfield as he was too easily overrun. 5

Scott McTominay: Broke up some of City’s attacks but did not provide the steel required. 6

Bruno Fernandes: Struggled to make an impact as United lacked the possession that would have allowed him to work. 5

Mason Greenwood: Unable to get into the game and looked isolated and disinterested. 5

Cristiano Ronaldo: Showed his frustration early on as United made a dreadful start and offered little aside from one ferocious volley at goal. 6

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho (for Bailly, 45): An attacking change by United but did not affect the complexion of the game. 5

Marcus Rashford (for Greenwood, 67): Introduced in an attempt to enliven the United attack but it came to nothing. 5

Alex Telles (for Shaw, 73): Brought on for the injured Shaw. 5

Donny Van De Beek (for Fred, 80): Came on to a huge cheer, with United fans clearly feeling he has been underused, but could not influence the game. 5

Manchester City

Ederson: Was a spectator for most of the game, one fine save from Ronaldo aside. 6

Kyle Walker: Was quick up and down the line and sprayed some fine passes around. 7

Ruben Dias: Commanding at the back for City but was never tested. 6

John Stones: Brought the ball forward confidently and got back quickly when needed. 6

Joao Cancelo: Again highly influential, providing the crosses that led to both goals. 8

Ilkay Gundogan: Covered a lot of ground with regular runs forward from deep and showed some good touches. 7

Rodri: Provided good protection for the City back line and helped nullify the United attack. 7

Bernardo Silva: Set the tone for a lively display with an early run in the United box but made one rash challenge. 7

Kevin De Bruyne: Looked more like his old self with an energetic performance in which he drifted right across the attacking line. 7

Phil Foden: Was busy on the left, particularly in the first half, and frequently stretched the defence. 7

Gabriel Jesus: Denied by a good De Gea save early on and worked the United defence throughout. 7

Substitutes:

None