Lukas Nmecha makes permanent move from Manchester City to Wolfsburg

Germany Under-21s striker Lukas Nmecha has joined Wolfsburg from Manchester City, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

The 22-year-old City youth product secured the permanent move after scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances during an impressive loan spell with Belgian side Anderlecht last season.

He previously played for the Bundesliga side on loan during the 2019-20 campaign while he also had stints at Preston and Middlesbrough.

Hamburg-born Nmecha, who represented England at youth level before switching his allegiance to Germany in 2019, made just two first-team appearances for City.