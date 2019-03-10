Luka Milivojevic turns focus to Wembley mission after Brighton defeat

Luka Milivojevic is aiming to lead Crystal Palace into an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley following the disappointment of losing to rivals Brighton.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat eased the Seagulls’ relegation concerns and came after Palace largely dominated possession but posed little threat on goal and were booed off at the final whistle.

Next week they visit Watford in the FA Cup quarter-finals and, at a time when their best results are coming away from home, and after scoring their only goal from a penalty, Milivojevic told the club’s official website: “We’re going to try to reach the semi-final to bring our fans to Wembley.

“We’re going to have a whole week to prepare for that game and from Monday we are turning our attention to that one.

“Brighton defended very well. We didn’t have clear-cut chances but we were there all the time around their box, around their penalty box. We tried and they defended with a lot of players at the back, they defended well. We need to give them credit for that.

“We had possession, we created but, in the end, they had two shots and scored two goals.

“Sometimes these kind of games happen. As I said, we’re very disappointed.”

Brighton scored two superb goals, through one-time Palace striker Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert, the former only after he was added to the starting XI when Florin Andone was injured in the warm-up.

“Glenn had been playing recently and we have good competition up there,” said manager Chris Hughton. “We had Andone on the bench in our last game and he changed the game with the winning goal.

“Sometimes if it’s early in the warm-up, you know you’re making a change, but this was very late, almost as the players were coming off.

“If Andone starts, he might have done well and got the winner. But equally if you have to make that change late before the game, Glenn’s not a bad option to bring in.”

Press Association