Luka Milivojevic: Palace victory over Leicester was massive three points

A season they had started with optimism surrounding their prospects has so far taken them narrowly above the bottom three, making the three points and momentum earned against Leicester particularly crucial.

There had also been suggestions of pressure growing on their manager Roy Hodgson, who has been left without a regular goalscorer.

The fine goal their captain Milivojevic scored on Saturday against Leicester gave them a significant boost ahead of next week’s tough trip to Manchester City, and the midfielder told their official club website: “It’s very big, a massive three points for us. We deserved it after everything.

“We’ve had many games where we scored but lost in the end and thankfully we broke that. Winning at home is very important because, for the fans, from last season, we took many points in our stadium and it’s very important to have taken that back for our team and our confidence.

“I got the ball from Andros (Townsend), saw the space and decided to shoot. Gladly, it was a wonderful goal.

“Many times this season, we didn’t have any luck. But (on Saturday) we did, and we deserved that.”

Martin Kelly started in central defence in the absence of the suspended James Tomkins, and he added: “We had a really strong performance and every one of us fought for those three points.

“Every game now feels massive, it always does in the Premier League.

“There are no games that you take for granted but we know going into home games we’ve got a real chance of getting a result because of how good our fans are. They put us on the front foot.”

The defeat was Leicester’s second in succession – they also lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham last week – and their frustrated manager Claude Puel said: “It’s always a tough time to concede a goal, of course, but we had to manage this situation.

“In the first half, we needed to win our duels, our battles. It was a fight. Before trying to play football, it’s important to give a good response in the battles and the duels.

“We were not ready to fight in the first half, and of course, we played another (game of) football in the second half.

“We allowed them to start well and score the goal. I’m disappointed about this and the inconsistency in our game. We made our reaction with a good second half but to get points we needed to play the full game.”

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association