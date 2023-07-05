Luis Enrique named as new Paris St Germain boss after sacking of Christophe Galtier

Paris St Germain have appointed former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique as their new manager on a two-year contract after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Christophe Galtier earlier on Wednesday.

Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship.

He left the national team after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in the last-16.