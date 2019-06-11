Sport Soccer

Tuesday 11 June 2019

Lucky 13 for USA as Women's World Cup favourites brush Thailand aside in record-breaking rout

USA 13 Thailand 0

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates with supporters after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Indepdendet.ie Sportsdesk

Alex Morgan scored five times as the United States opened their Women's World Cup title defence with a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand in Reims.

There was also a brace apiece for Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis as Jill Ellis' side registered the biggest win in the competition's history, bettering Germany's 11-0 triumph against Argentina in 2007.

Morgan became only the second player to score five times in a Women's World Cup game, a feat previously achieved by compatriot Michelle Akers.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Galway deliver when needed, the rise of Leinster hurling and Mickey Harte’s dilemma

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport