Lucky 13 for USA as Women's World Cup favourites brush Thailand aside in record-breaking rout
Alex Morgan scored five times as the United States opened their Women's World Cup title defence with a record-breaking 13-0 victory over Thailand in Reims.
There was also a brace apiece for Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis as Jill Ellis' side registered the biggest win in the competition's history, bettering Germany's 11-0 triumph against Argentina in 2007.
Morgan became only the second player to score five times in a Women's World Cup game, a feat previously achieved by compatriot Michelle Akers.
