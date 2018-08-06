Sport Soccer

Lucas Perez could swap Arsenal for West Ham

The out-of-favour striker could end up a Hammer before the start of the Premier League season.

Lucas Perez has struggled to make an impact since joining Arsenal in 2016 (John Walton/PA)
By Mark Mann-Bryans, Press Association Sport

Arsenal misfit Lucas Perez is closing in on a move to West Ham, with the forward keen to remain in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old joined the Gunners two years ago but spent the entirety of last season on loan at former club Deportivo.

Having been included in Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Singapore it appeared Perez was potentially going to be given a fresh start under new head coach Unai Emery.

But Press Association Sport understands a transfer across London to join the Hammers is edging closer as Thursday’s transfer deadline approaches, with Perez wanting another chance to make his mark in England.

West Ham have already spent big this summer, landing the likes of Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop and Andriy Yarmolenko – as well as bringing in former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free transfer.

Perez cost Arsenal a reported £17million in 2016 but made just two Premier League starts under Arsene Wenger as he failed to earn a regular spot at the Emirates Stadium.

