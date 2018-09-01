Lucas Moura finds form under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is pleased Lucas Moura is coming good after his difficult start to life at the club.

The Brazilian has starred in the opening three weeks of the Premier League season, scoring three goals in as many games – two of them in a man-of-the-match performance in Spurs’ 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Moura, who has been nominated for August’s player of the month, has benefited from a full pre-season working under Pochettino after initially struggling to make an impact following his deadline day move from Paris St Germain in January.

“Look, it’s difficult to guess because in the last five years he was playing in PSG and he was consistent there, playing,” Pochettino said.

“But we hope that, why not, he can come through it with a lot of goals to achieve what we want.

“The case was that last season he struggled a lot to adapt himself. All his career was playing on the right. He’s a winger, but this season we tried to adapt him in a position that can bring performances and help the team.

“It’s a new position to play next to Harry (Kane) like a second striker.

“Of course, when he arrived from PSG he was a completely different player from today because he was in a different reality. Was it better? No.

“Different reality from us and, of course, if you don’t improve and change, and don’t work hard, it’s so difficult to fight for a position.

“Of course for the players who arrive in January, always it’s hard for them to adapt to a new system and everything that is new for them.”

Moura will be in the squad that heads to Watford in the battle of two sides that have made perfect starts, with three Premier League wins from three.

And Pochettino expects a tough game at Vicarage Road.

“They have very good players, and I know the manager very well – Javi Gracia is a very great coach, a fantastic coach,” he added.

“It is not a coincidence because they did a very good job last season and they started well this season and it is going to be tough to play against them.

“It will be a difficult game but an exciting game as we are both at the top of the table and surely it will be a fantastic game to see.”

Press Association