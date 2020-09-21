Lucas Digne not surprised by impact of Everton’s new ‘world-class’ signings

New signings James Rodriguez and Allan have already had an impact at Everton (Alex Pantling/PA)

Everton defender Lucas Digne believes the club’s three new signings have already brought about a significant change at the club.

James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all featured in the Toffees’ first two wins of the season, their best start to a campaign since 2012-13.

While the 1-0 win over Tottenham on the opening weekend was relatively drama-free, Saturday’s 5-2 victory at home to West Brom posed a different test as the hosts went behind early on and were pegged back to 2-2 by 10-man opponents before racing to a comfortable three points.

“Maybe last year we would have lost or drawn this game but I think we’ve learnt from our mistakes in the past,” Digne told evertontv.

“We know what we want to achieve this season and we have to show character.

“The club showed character when we bought in the new signings and we’ve been able to show character and ambition on the pitch, too, with the quality we have.

“I’m not surprised by how the new players are playing. I know their quality. They are world-class players.

“As a team, we are doing well for the moment. We have to keep going like this.”

