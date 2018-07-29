Lucas Digne leaves Barcelona tour to finalise move away
The full-back has been strongly linked with a move to Everton.
Barcelona defender Lucas Digne paid tribute to the Catalan club after they gave him permission to leave their pre-season tour to finalise his exit.
The Frenchman, who has been heavily linked with a move to Everton, had been in America with the Barca squad but travelled back to Spain on Sunday, the club announced.
“Lucas Digne travels today to Barcelona with the club’s permission to finalise his departure from the club,” Barcelona wrote on Twitter.
En los últimos dos años han sido un sueño de un niño que he podido realizar quiero decir muchas Gracias a todos . En primero al Club que me ha dado todo desde que he llegado . Gracias a todos Los fisios , Los staffs con quien he trabajado , los preparadores fisicos , la gente de la seguridad , de la cucina todos hacen que El club es una famiglia La aficion que esta siempre al lado del equipo y que me ha dado mucho caliño durante dos años . La ciudad de Barcelona que se quedara siempre conmigo por loque he vivido y por la gente que esta increible a todos los momentos . Y en ultimo mis compañeros que antes de ser Los mejores jugadores del Mundo son personas increíbles que te ayudan siempre . Todo eso para decir que el Barça es mas que un club es una famiglia increible Un abrazo muy fuerte a todos y muchas suerte por la temporada 🔵🔴
And Digne later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the club he joined from Paris St Germain in 2016.
He wrote: “I want to say thank you very much to all. First to the club that has given me everything since I arrived.
“Thanks to all the physios, the staff with whom I have worked, the physical trainers, the security people, all that make the club a family.”
Press Association