Luca Connell ‘over the moon’ as move to Barnsley confirmed after Celtic release

Ireland U21 cap Luca Connell says he's ready to meet the "high standards" at League One side Barnsley after completing his move from Celtic after a disastrous three-year spell at Parkhead.

Connell, then a teenager with Bolton, had just been promoted to the senior Ireland squad by Mick McCarthy when he opted to join Celtic in 2019.

However, the midfielder struggled in Scotland, was unable to break into the first team, and could only get first team football on loan to lower-league Scottish clubs, a situation which cost him his place in the Ireland U21 squad.

Released by Celtic two weeks ago, Connell had offers and has been lured to Barnsley, aiming for a quick return to the Championship after relegation.

“I’m over the moon to finally get it done," he said. “Over the years there’s been some speculation about it happening, but I’m finally here and I’m happy to be a Barnsley player.

“My agent is from Barnsley, so he’s told me about the history of the club. He brought Conor Hourihane and Kieran Tripper to the club, so there’s high standards. I just know that we need to bounce back to get this club back where it belongs.”