Luca Connell leaves Celtic to go on loan again at third-tier Queen’s Park in Scotland

IRELAND hopeful Luca Connell will leave Celtic on loan and return to third-tier side Queen's Park in a bid to lift his club career.

The midfielder joined Celtic from Bolton on a four-year deal two years ago but he has yet to make the first team at Parkhead. He had a brief spell on loan to Queen's Park last season and had been lining out for Celtic's second string this term but staff at Parkhead are keen for the U-21 cap to gain more experience. Queen's Park are currently top of Scotland's League One.

Connell was called into the senior Ireland squad by Mick McCarthy in 2019 but lack of club football has cost him his place in the Ireland U-21 squad and earlier this year, U-21 team boss Jim Crawford expressed his fears about the player's future at the club.

"He had a taste when Mick McCarthy brought him in with the senior team and in fairness to him he's open, he understands. He wants to kick on this year at Celtic, he understands that if things don't, it's about him having a discussion with the powers that be at Celtic to see where his best option is, to go out on loan," Crawford said.

"He's an intelligent fella, he knows where he's at, he knows he needs to be playing and it's that two seasons of going off the radar which gave him time to reflect and say no, this is not what I am about as I feel it is two years wasted."