| 8.3°C Dublin

Louis van Gaal reveals treatment for aggressive form of prostate cancer successful

Louis van Gaal has undergone treatment for prostate cancer Expand

Close

Louis van Gaal has undergone treatment for prostate cancer

Louis van Gaal has undergone treatment for prostate cancer

Louis van Gaal has undergone treatment for prostate cancer

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the treatment he had undergone for an aggressive form of prostate cancer had been successful.

The 70-year-old former Manchester United and Barcelona manager revealed his diagnosis on a Dutch television show earlier this month.

Van Gaal, in his third spell as Netherlands coach, is set to lead the side at the World Cup in Qatar later this year before being replaced by Ronald Koeman.

"I've been through everything," Van Gaal told Dutch news agency ANP. "I had 25 radiation treatments. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job. It did."

The Netherlands face hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador in the group stage of the World Cup, which kicks off in November.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy