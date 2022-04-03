Louis van Gaal reveals he has an ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In an interview with Dutch television, Van Gaal was asked about a revelation he made in his upcoming film ‘Louis.’

"You say in that film that you had or have prostate cancer," presenter Humberto Tan said. Van Gaal replied: “Have.”

He added: "(Director)#] Geertjan Lassche not only films the coach, but also the person behind the coach. Then you have the choice: do you show it or not?

"I think that's part of life. I've been through so much in my life with death, in my family, with my wife. I have probably become richer in my life as a human being because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film."

Van Gaal – who has managed Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United – has enjoyed a stellar career. He is currently in his third spell as Netherlands head coach and opted to not share the news with the squad before now.

"I had a great treatment. You also say it to friends and relatives, but that also says something about my family, that they keep that a secret. During my periods as national coach, I went to the hospital every night at night, without the players knowing," he said.

"Look, prostate cancer doesn't kill you. It is usually the underlying diseases that you die from. But it is an aggressive form.

"I've been irradiated 25 times - then you need a lot of management to get through life. But I have an incredible amount of willpower to keep going. This group of players is a gift at a later age."