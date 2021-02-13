ALAS poor Jurgen. We knew him. A fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy. Where be his gibes now? His gambols? His flashes of merriment that were wont to set the table on a roar? Not one to mock his own grinning?

Nope. Not one. Where did it all go wrong, mein alter freund?

This week last year, Klopp’s Liverpool were at the summit of their achievement. On Saturday, February 15, a 1-0 victory at Norwich City gave them an incredible 25 wins from 26 Premier League games and a record-breaking, 25-point lead.

There was much premature discussion about whether they would be the greatest Premier League team ever. Liverpool had opened up a gap so big there seemed little prospect of it being closed in the near future.

Who could have foreseen that 12 months later Manchester City would not just have overhauled Liverpool, but illustrated their superiority with a humiliating 4-1 defeat of the Reds at Anfield? Aspersions are being cast on Liverpool’s worth as champions with unsubtle hints that last season’s title victory has been devalued by this season’s performance.

Meanwhile, the once witty and rational Klopp has started sounding more like an embittered Twitter troll than the intelligent, good-humoured manager everyone loved a year ago.

The win over Norwich represented the apogee of Liverpool’s power. Three days later an untypically cautious performance ended with a 1-0 away defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Within the next fortnight Watford inflicted their first defeat of the Premier League season and Chelsea knocked them out of the FA Cup.

On March 11 came the match which seems like a turning point for a manager whose reign had been defined above all by irresistible European performances at Anfield. Memories of the manner in which Barcelona and Manchester City had been swept aside meant that when Georginio Wijnaldum drew them level with Atletico Madrid on aggregate in the 43rd minute, you expected Liverpool to finish the job in the second half.

They didn’t, but when Roberto Firmino gave them the lead in the fourth minute of extra time, that looked to be that. Instead the visitors would score three times in the next 14 minutes as Liverpool tamely surrendered the Champions League crown won so memorably the previous June.

The most jarring thing that night was not the defeat itself, but how tired the team looked when Atletico turned up the pace in extra-time. For the first time there was evidence that the team’s high-tempo game was taking a toll. And that wasn’t the only cloud on the horizon.

Read More

Looking at the crowd packed into Anfield that night is a bit like watching film of young men playing cricket on the village green during the long, hot summer of 1914. It is a poignant memento of an innocent era whose inhabitants had no idea what was about to be visited upon them. That night was the last one that an English football ground would be filled with fans. The Premier League was suspended the next day and would resume in an attenuated form, shorn of spectators.

No team suffered more from the loss of home support than Liverpool because at no other ground was the bond between players and fans such a palpable thing. In the very biggest matches the former fed off the energy of the latter as an irresistible momentum was generated.

The Covid shutdown accomplished something which no-one would have thought possible. It turned Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League title victory into an anti-climax. What everyone imagined would be one of the great emotional sporting occasions was rendered almost entirely meaningless by the absence of supporters.

That’s something to bear in mind when accusing Liverpool of not defending their title like the champions of old. No other champions won their title in circumstances like this. After all the effort they’d put in, the players must have felt a bit like the Scott expedition did when reaching the South Pole only to find Roald Amundsen had got there first. Covid had planted its flag on the season.

Having been largely cheated out of the glory they’d expected, perhaps it’s not surprising Liverpool have had motivational problems since.

The loss of Virgil Van Dijk may be another turning point, though it’s worth noting that Liverpool’s initial reaction to that setback was to go on an 11-match unbeaten run. They would obviously be a better team with the Dutchman on board, but City are currently making light of the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. It’s hard to imagine the Liverpool of the previous two seasons being so easily derailed by injuries.

Claims that Liverpool’s big problem is in the centre of defence don’t account for the fact that last Sunday’s game was the first since Van Dijk’s injury in which they’d conceded more than one goal. It’s more significant that the post-Christmas, nine-points-from-a-possible-27 slump saw Liverpool score just nine goals and be held scoreless four times. Leeds United scored 14 goals in the same period and West Ham 13.

The big problem for Liverpool is not absentees, but the underperformance of key players. The most obvious, and most crucial, fall-off has come from the two full-backs. In previous seasons Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s provision of assists were a vital part of the team’s attacking armoury.

Last season Alexander-Arnold, whose 13 was a record for a defender, and Robertson (with 12) were second and third behind De Bruyne in the league rankings. The previous season they contributed 22. This season, with just 15 league games remaining, their total is a mere eight.

Their diminished contribution is exacerbated by Sadio Mane’s loss of form in front of goal. Having scored a total of 40 goals in the last two Premier League seasons, the Senegalese striker has just seven to his credit. Firmino’s steady decline had been largely camouflaged by the team’s success but his totals dropped from 25 goals and 14 assists in 2017-18 to 10 goals and 11 assists last season. This term he’s on six and five.

The loss of Diogo Jota, who’d hit nine goals from just nine starts, may be as damaging as that of Van Dijk. Hopes that Thiago Alcantara would add a new creative dimension have so far been unrealised. For all the oohing and aahing over the Spanish international’s technical ability he has yet to contribute even a single assist as most of his best work is done in unthreatening areas.

Klopp’s ability to field a settled team last season meant Liverpool’s lack of strength in depth could be glossed over. But it’s become obvious that the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner aren’t good enough to make regular appearances for a team with title ambitions.

This has led to suggestions that Liverpool’s current problems are entirely the fault of a parsimonious board. There’s some truth in this but also an element of cheap populism. It’s not long since we were being told that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t be expected to get results at Old Trafford because the Glazers had left him at least four players short of a competitive team.

Given that Klopp needs reinforcements, it’s surprising he hasn’t sold Naby Keita, the Merseyside Fred. The Guinean midfielder is actually the club’s third-most expensive signing but has made such a small impact in two-and-a-half seasons it’s hard to see why the club don’t cut their losses.

Klopp’s reputation as the thinking man’s manager has taken a hit this year. Between harping on about the Van Dijk injury, complaining about fixture schedules, aiming digs at City and taking the head off journalists, there’s been a distinct Mourinho flavour to his behaviour. It’s much easier to be a good guy when you’re winning.

Yet suggestions that Liverpool are a busted flush are as premature as those ‘best ever Premier League team’ claims from a year ago. No season has been as unforgiving to the hasty take as this one. Only a couple of months ago many were hailing Chelsea’s title challenge and Mourinho’s resurgence as the Manchester clubs seemed to be on the back foot.

Predictions that Liverpool won’t make the Champions League seem ludicrously pessimistic given that their rivals for a fourth spot would be Leicester City or a fading Spurs. When City were going just as badly last year the general consensus was that Guardiola could not just save, but enhance his reputation by winning the Champions League.

Klopp can still do the same, which is why Tuesday’s away match against RB Leipzig in Budapest is so vital. If last year’s Champions League round of 16 marked the beginning of a decline, this year’s could spark a revival. One dodgy month doesn’t change Liverpool’s status as a very good team with a very good manager.

We’ll see those sparkling ivory gnashers smile again before season’s end.