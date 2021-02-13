| 4°C Dublin

Loss of crowds, loss of funds and loss of form – where has it all gone wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Eamonn Sweeney

Liverpool boss is feeling the strain but suggestions that his team are a busted flush are premature

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

ALAS poor Jurgen. We knew him. A fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy. Where be his gibes now? His gambols? His flashes of merriment that were wont to set the table on a roar? Not one to mock his own grinning?

Nope. Not one. Where did it all go wrong, mein alter freund?

This week last year, Klopp’s Liverpool were at the summit of their achievement. On Saturday, February 15, a 1-0 victory at Norwich City gave them an incredible 25 wins from 26 Premier League games and a record-breaking, 25-point lead.

