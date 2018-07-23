Loris Karius takes aim at critics and considers exit after bitter disappointment at Liverpool signing Alisson

Loris Karius is considering his future at Liverpool after the £65million record capture of Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson.

Karius could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes, less than three months after his disastrous performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The German is understood to be bitterly disappointed with manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bring in Alisson from Roma and will review his options ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Karius is also believed to be shocked by the lack of clarity over Klopp’s decision to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Klopp has openly admitted that Alisson will be his new No 1 and the future appears bleak for Karius, who was unconvincing in the 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the pre-season friendly in Charlotte on Sunday.

“Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either," he said.

“I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window].”

After the game Karius took aim at his critics with an Instagram post by writing: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you. Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."

Karius, a £4.7m signing from Mainz in May 2016, is now expected to hold talks with Klopp over his future ahead of the new Premier League season.

There are also doubts over Belgium international Simon Mignolet’s future but Karius feels let down by Liverpool over the expensive addition of Alisson and appears likely to be the one who leaves.

Iker Casillas, the Porto goalkeeper and former Spain international, has offered his support to Karius, who was widely criticised for his part in two goals conceded against Real Madrid in the final.

"Will this attack @LorisKarius ever end? I'm talking about him like so many other goalkeepers," Casillas wrote on his personal Twitter account. "There are many more serious problems in the world, f***! Leave the kid alone! He's also a person. As we all are!"

Liverpool will fly to New York on Tuesday morning ahead of their second International Champions Cup game, when they will face Manchester City the following day.

