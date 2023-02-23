‘Look at these scenes, just look at these scenes’ – John Motson remembered for epic Robbie Keane moment

Figures from across Irish football have paid tribute to legendary commentator John Motson, who died today at the age of 77.

Motson covered ten World Cups and ten European Championships for BBC Sport, as well as 29 FA Cup finals over a 50-year career.

He retired on the final day of the 2018 Premier League season after commentating on over 2,500 live games and was awarded a BAFTA for his “outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting” in the same year.

One of Motson’s most memorable lines for Ireland fans came at the 2002 World Cup, as Robbie Keane levelled against Germany in the 92nd minute to secure a vital point in Group E.

“And Ireland do it! Robbie Keane in the second minute of stoppage time has scored the equaliser," said Motson.

“Look at these scenes, just look at these scenes!”

Kevin Kilbane, who earned 111 caps for Ireland, shared the clip on Twitter today, adding “One of the greatest moments in our history perfectly described by the legend, John Motson.”

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge, who lined out at two World Cups also paid tribute to Motson, saying: “He was brilliant and a really nice bloke. RIP Motty. You’ll never walk alone.”

Ex-Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson also shared his memories of the legendary commentator, saying “he never ever got the moment wrong. He was fun to be with and will be sorely missed. We have lost a big personality.”

Clinton Morrison, who earned 35 caps with the national side, said "RIP John Motson, legend. It was a pleasure meeting you and hearing your voice over the years. The voice of football."

"Dickie Davies and now Motty, the best Childhood memories were created and narrated by these two gentlemen," added Jason McAteer.

