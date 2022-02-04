Long serving SFAI Honorary Secretary Martin O’Hanlon steps down with immediate effect

Long serving Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) Honorary Secretary Martin O'Hanlon has told the organisation's hierarchy that he is stepping down with immediate effect.

O'Hanlon has opted to depart in the fallout from the controversy surrounding this year's U-14 League of Ireland.

In November, the FAI's board decided to delay the start of the 2022 league until the summer, a move that caused consternation in League of Ireland circles as clubs had already committed to sign players with a view to a March start.

The FAI board's thinking was that it would avoid the break-up of schoolboy teams operating on a winter season midway through their campaign - it was also interpreted as an attempt to preserve the status of the Kennedy Cup, the SFAI's flagship competition, which traditionally takes place in early summer and features representative teams from the various leagues.

However, the majority of League of Ireland clubs went ahead with their commitment to sign players and 15 of the 19 teams will kick off a series of round robin friendly matches from March in order to keep them ticking over with a view to the competitive season kicking off in the summer.

As the transfer window for players in that age group was open, there was no formal obstacle to the exodus to the LOI proceeding but this has angered SFAI officials.

Earlier this week, Cork Schoolboys League secretary Eddie Doyle sent out an open letter blasting Cork City and Cobh Ramblers for signing players in the U-14 age group now as opposed to waiting until June.

He said figures in both clubs had 'acted despicably' and shown 'utter contempt' towards schoolboy clubs in Cork.

It's understood that O'Hanlon cited what he viewed as an FAI failure to 'uphold' the board decision as regards the U-14 league in an email tendering his resignation.