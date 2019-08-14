Liverpool have won the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after the game finished in a 2-2 draw.

Long night in Istanbul as Liverpool claim UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea

Firmino, Fabinho, Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah all scored from the spot for Liverpool.

Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mount and Emerson Palmieri were successful for Chelsea, but Abraham was denied by the legs of Adrian to hand Liverpool a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

A bright start saw an acrobatic effort from Mane blocked and a curling shot from Pedro fail to trouble Adrian at the other end.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah broke clear in the 16th minute and tried a shot with the outside of his boot which was smartly saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A neat one-two between Pedro and Giroud played the former into space in the area and his fierce drive crashed against the crossbar from a tight angle.

Virgil Van Dijk headed over the crossbar from a corner and a Mane header deflected off Joel Matip to make it an easy save for Kepa.

It was Chelsea who took the lead after 36 minutes when a defence-splitting pass from Christian Pusilic played in Giroud and his first-time left-foot strike beat Adrian.

Pusilic thought he had made it two shortly afterwards, getting the better of Matip and Joe Gomez before finding the bottom corner, but his effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR referral.

Chelsea finished the half strongly and took a slender advantage into the break.

Liverpool were back on level terms three minutes into the second half.

Substitute Roberto Firmino, on for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, latched onto a pass over the top from Fabinho and flicked the ball beyond Kepa and towards Mane, who bundled it home at the second attempt.

Kepa pulled off a superb double save in the 75th minute, pushing away a deflected strike from Salah and reacting quickly to push Van Dijk's follow-up onto the crossbar and clear via the left-hand post.

Pedro saw a shot blocked by Van Dijk before substitute Mason Mount controlled a pass over the top and fired a smart finish past Adrian, only for the offside flag to scupper any celebrations.

Kurt Zouma headed wide from a corner and Salah flashed an attempted shot across the face of goal as extra-time loomed.

The Reds took the lead early in extra time and it was Mane again.

Firmino broke clear down the left and cut the ball back for the forward to side-foot the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty shortly afterwards when Adrian was adjudged to have brought down sub Tammy Abraham.

Jorginho, or Jorghino as his name read on the back of his shirt tonight, stroked the ball home to make it 2-2.

Abraham was not too far away in the closing stages of the first half of extra time, and Mount brought a decent save from Adrian with a well-struck shot after 113 minutes.

Pedro curled another effort inches wide moments later as Chelsea looked to grab a winner.

The game ended 2-2 and went to a penalty shoot-out, where Liverpool won after a dramatic finish.

PA Media