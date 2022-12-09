LOI latest: Deegan and Markey re-sign for Drogheda, as Fitzgerald extends Sligo deal

Gary Deegan has signed a new deal with Drogheda United for 2023.

The 35-year-old midfielder has also been named as club captain for the new season, which will be his third with the Louth outfit.

The Dubliner has made 68 appearances for Kevin Doherty’s side to date, and has also had spells at Coventry City, Galway United and Bohemians.

Drogheda have also re-signed midfielder Darragh Markey.

The 25-year-old signed from St Pat’s last year, and has since played 59 times for Drogs, netting five goals and ten assists.

Will Fitzgerald has signed a contract extension at Sligo Rovers and will remain at the club for the 2023 season.

The midfielder featured in all but one game for the Bit O’Red last season after arriving from Derry City, and hit three goals and nine assists.

“The vision John Russell has set out for the club is exciting for any player to be a part of,” said the 23-year-old Limerick native.

“It was an easy decision to commit for next season and I am looking forward to getting back out there in front of the fans’’.

“Will is a real attacking threat. There was a lot of interest in him so we’re delighted he sees his future at Sligo Rovers. I feel next season will be a big year for him,” added manager Russell, who has made 19 signings so far for the new campaign.

Sligo have also signed goalkeeper Richard Brush for 2023.

The 38-year-old is in his fourth spell at the Showgrounds, and has made nine appearances since returning in January 2021.

Galway United have signed Callum McNamara and Francely Lomboto for 2023, while Max Hemmings has departed the club.

McNamara signs from Treaty United, where he made 56 appearances across two seasons. The midfielder admits the prospect of full-time football was a big factor.

“The full-time aspect was a big draw for me, I think it’s a great opportunity for me to improve and help get the club promoted. I understand how big of a club it is,” said the 21-year-old.

Lomboto progressed through the club’s academy and has made 33 appearances since his debut in July 2020.

Next year will be the 22-year-old’s third with the senior side, and he was delighted to re-sign for his hometown club.

“Galway is a really special place for me and my family, so coming back to play in front of the fans in Eamonn Deacy Park was a no-brainer. Our aim this season is to gain promotion. We were very close to doing that this year, but we fell a little bit short, everyone was disappointed with that,” he said.

Longford Town have signed Jack Brady, Kyle O’Connor and Jamal Ibrahim for 2023. Brady returns having spent 2017 at the midlands club, and made 30 appearances for Treaty United last year.

Midfielder O’Connor arrives from Shelbourne, and can play in midfield and left-back, while Ibrahim can be deployed up front or on the wing.

In the Women’s Premier Division, champions Shelbourne have re-signed Ireland forward Abbie Larkin for 2023.

The Ringsend native has signed a deal keeping her at Tolka park until November 2023, and has netted ten goals in 37 appearances since breaking into the senior team last year.

"2023 was an incredible season for me and for Shelbourne. We won the double and I got my first senior international goal. I can’t wait to get started and see what 2023 brings,” said the 17-year-old.

Wexford Youths have announced the signings of Ireland international Aoibheann Clancy, and key defender Lauren Dwyer. Becky Watkins has rejoined Peamount United after spending 2022 at Youths.

Mia Dodd has left DLR Waves and signed for Bohemians, while FAI Cup runners up Athlone Town have re-signed Ireland U-19 international Scarlett Herron for the new season.