Liverpool’s Salah to face no action over penalty incident

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be available against Arsenal and Manchester City as he will not face a ban for diving.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be available against Arsenal and Manchester City as he will not face a ban for diving.

Salah went down in the area to earn a penalty – which he scored – in the 4-0 Boxing Day win over Newcastle.

He tumbled after pressure from defender Paul Dummett, who appeared to put his hand on the Egypt international.

And the Football Association has decided not to pursue a charge as there was contact, so the incident did not meet the threshold for a diving charge.

Had the FA opted to investigate, Salah could have missed the games against Arsenal on Saturday and City next Thursday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were 1-0 ahead at the time of the spot-kick and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez felt Salah went down too easily.

“At the start of the second half there was a soft penalty,” he said after the game.

“It’s hard when you’re 2-0 down. If you have chances and don’t take them or make mistakes it is difficult.

“The first goal is a mistake and the second is key in terms of confidence.”

Press Association