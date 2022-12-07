Liverpool’s owners set out their stance as they weigh up offers for the club

Liverpool owner John Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry pose for a photo with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday August 27, 2022.

Liverpool's owners are weighing up “numerous approaches” from parties interested in acquiring the Anfield club, but there have made one point clear in all negotiations.

When the Fenway Sports Group that has been in charge of Liverpool for the past 12 years after eager to sell for a price that highlights the club’s value in the current football market, they have made it clear that they are not interested in hosting an auction and agreeing a deal with the highest bidder.

Instead, owner John W Henry and his fellow Liverpool owners are keen to find a solution for the club that will enhance their long-term prospects of success on and off the field.

Huge success on the field since they appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager has been backed up by big improvements off the field with the club's commercial operation around the world.

Now FSG have made it clear to prospective buyers that they will not sell to the highest bidder and remain open to the prospect of working with new partners and remaining involved with the club.

While their preference is to sell Liverpool outright amid reports that offers in excess of £3billion have already been lodged, all options remain on the table for FSG.

The sale of Chelsea for a reported £2.5billion earlier this year has set a bar for other clubs to be valued, with Liverpool's rich history and global fan base highlighting a belief that their sale will be completed for a higher value.

A consortium from Saudi Arabia and Dubai have been reported to be at the forefront of bidding process, but FSG remain fully committed to Liverpool as they consider a full sale or a partial sell-off of their shares.

While there has long been discussion over FSG’s lack of transfer investment at Liverpool, former Liverpool striker and Sunday World columnist John Aldridge suggests the current owners have taken the club forward during their tenure at the helm.

“Look where we were 12 years ago and look where we are now,” Aldridge, speaking at an LFC Foundation event.

“Look at the stadium now, look what’s on the pitch, what we have done in those years.

“We were lower than low when they took over and they’ve done a fantastic job and are in a much better place now.”

On the proposed sale, after FSG announced it was exploring options for further investment which could include disposing of the club completely for offers in excess of £3billion, Aldridge added: “See what happens. What will be, will be.

“They are business people and you can’t knock them what they have done for Liverpool.”

Aldridge was speaking at the publication of the second social impact report from the LFC Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In the last 12 months the club’s charity has supported over 83,000 people, almost two-thirds of whom come from the most deprived areas of the United Kingdom, and delivered £8m into the local economy.

“The LFC Foundation should be shouted about from the rooftops,” added Aldridge, who is chairman of Forever Reds which also benefits from receiving payments to help the club’s former players in difficult times.

“People should know more and more what great things this foundation does – not just for the city but Merseyside in general.

“If you (the club) have got a massive following then you should utilise it.”