Liverpool’s Mo Salah sends emotional message to Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah has sent an emotional message to Sadio Mane, after his three-year-deal with Bayern Munich was completed yesterday. Salah, who has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield, posted “it’s been quite a ride. Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us.”

Mane replied "Keep doing your things, brother. You are the best.” Liverpool will receive €32 million for the Senaglese star, and a further €9 million in add-ons.

Former Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing has weighed in on the future of Roberto Firmino, with the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract. Firmino arrived at Anfield in 2011 but found game time hard to come by last season. Downing thinks this year will be the Brazilian's last at Liverpool.

“He didn’t play as often as he would like,” said Downing.

“I hope Darwin Nunez hits the ground running, but I see Firmino being a back-up player to him. If they can get Firmino back to the form he was at a couple of seasons ago, it’s another great dimension for Liverpool, but it will probably be his last year, or he might go in January. It will be interesting to see.”

Leeds United have also joined the race for Liverpool target Cody Gakpo. They have been linked with the PSV Eindhoven winger, who is expected to cost €30 million. Manchester City and Arsenal are also interested in the Dutchman.

Reds centre-back Billy Koumetio has today completed a loan move to Austria Vienna. The 19-year-old joined Liverpool’s academy in 2018, and has made two appearances for the first-team. The Frenchman was a part of the U-18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup final, and was also a regular in their Premier League 2 side last season.