Liverpool v Newcastle – Story of the match

The Egypt international’s 32nd of the campaign – the same number the Magpies have managed in all competitions this season – was the 26th competitive club match he has scored in, eclipsing the likes of Paris St Germain’s Edinson Cavani (24) and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (20) in the big five leagues.

Sadio Mane’s fifth in his last three matches came after the move of the night with a series of quick interchanges culminating in Roberto Firmino’s brilliantly-threaded pass through a seemingly impenetrable forest of legs.

Tweet of the match

Salaaaahhhhhhhh Egyptian King! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 3, 2018

Star man – Mohamed Salah

Salah has scored in each of Liverpool's last seven games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

What form this man is in. Salah had one shot blocked by Paul Dummett and sent a cracking effort into the side-netting before getting on the scoresheet yet again in the 40th minute. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who set up that goal in fine style, also impressed.