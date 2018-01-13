Liverpool v Manchester City - past meetings

Manchester City look to take another step towards the Premier League title when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

Goals are expected as the two highest-scoring teams in the league do battle at Anfield as unbeaten leaders City take on a Liverpool side that have not lost a game in any competition since October.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at previous high-scoring games between the sides. Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool, September 2017

Things went downhill for Liverpool after Sergio Aguero's 24th-minute opener . Just before half-time Sadio Mane saw red for a high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson and the home side took full advantage. Two goals apiece from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane secured City's biggest win over Liverpool in 80 years. Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City, April 2014

Both teams were gunning for the title and would end the season with over 100 goals - and it was Liverpool who edged this five-goal thriller. Liverpool led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel but City hit back through David Silva and a Glen Johnson own goal. Philippe Coutinho put the Reds back ahead and they held on despite Jordan Henderson's late red card. But it was City who had the last laugh as they clinched the title by two points. Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool, October 2008

On this occasion it was City who took a two-goal lead but again the Reds prevailed. Stephen Ireland and Javier Garrido put City in charge b ut Fernando Torres pulled one back early in the second half and grabbed an equaliser after Pablo Z abaleta was sent off. Liverpool, who also ended the game with 10 men after Skrtel went off injured with no substitutions left, claimed victory when Dirk Kuyt struck in stoppage time. Liverpool 6-0 Manchester City, October 1995

Three days prior to the game City lost 4-0 in the League Cup to Liverpool and things got worse when Ian Rush and Jamie Redknapp scored in the first five minutes of the league fixture. Robbie Fowler added a second-half brace before Neil Ruddock and Rush completed the scoring. City went on to be relegated to the second tier at the end of the season.

Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City, December 1981

City had not beaten Liverpool since 1977 but, sitting second and taking on opponents in the bottom half of the table, they ended the streak. Asa Hartford put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute before Kevin Bond added a second from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left . Liverpool replied through Ronnie Whelan but Kevin Reeves then capitalised on a mistake from Reds goalkeepe r Bruce Grobbelaar to make the game safe. However, Liverpool went on to take 63 points out of a possible 75 on their way to the title.

Press Association