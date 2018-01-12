Liverpool v Manchester City: How the attacking stats measure up
Liverpool's home clash with Manchester City on Sunday looks set to be quite the spectacle, with the clubs currently the two highest-scoring in the Premier League this season.
Here, Press Association Sport compares some of the attacking statistics for the fourth-placed Reds and leaders City in the league ahead of the Anfield encounter.
Goals scored (in 22 league matches)
Liverpool: 50 (second in the Premier League)
City: 64 (first)
Goals per game
Liverpool: 2.27 (second)
City: 2.91 (first)
Shots
Liverpool: 393 (second)
City: 396 (first)
Times hit the woodwork
Liverpool: 11 (joint-second)
City: 14 (first)
Times scored three or more in a game
Liverpool: 11 (four or more five times)
City: 11 (four or more seven times)
Most goals scored in game
Liverpool: Five (5-1 v Brighton on December 2, 5-0 v Swansea on December 26)
City: Seven (7-2 v Stoke on October 14)
Top scorers
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah 17 (second), Roberto Firmino 9 (joint-eighth)
City: Raheem Sterling 14 (third), Sergio Aguero 13 (fourth)
Source: Premier League
Press Association