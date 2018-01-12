Sport Soccer

Liverpool v Manchester City: How the attacking stats measure up

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals this season
Liverpool's home clash with Manchester City on Sunday looks set to be quite the spectacle, with the clubs currently the two highest-scoring in the Premier League this season.

Here, Press Association Sport compares some of the attacking statistics for the fourth-placed Reds and leaders City in the league ahead of the Anfield encounter.

Goals scored (in 22 league matches)

Liverpool: 50 (second in the Premier League)

City: 64 (first)

Goals per game

Liverpool: 2.27 (second)

City: 2.91 (first)

Shots

Liverpool: 393 (second)

City: 396 (first)

Times hit the woodwork

Liverpool: 11 (joint-second)

City: 14 (first)

Times scored three or more in a game

Liverpool: 11 (four or more five times)

City: 11 (four or more seven times)

Most goals scored in game

Liverpool: Five (5-1 v Brighton on December 2, 5-0 v Swansea on December 26)

City: Seven (7-2 v Stoke on October 14)

Top scorers

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah 17 (second), Roberto Firmino 9 (joint-eighth)

City: Raheem Sterling 14 (third), Sergio Aguero 13 (fourth)

Source: Premier League

Press Association

