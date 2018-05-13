Liverpool v Brighton – story of the match

The Egypt international’s 32nd league goal – his 44th in all competitions – took him past the tally for a 38-match season that Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez all registered.

Dejan Lovren’s powerful header and first goals for the club by Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson added more gloss to the result as Jurgen Klopp’s side retained their Champions League status for next season, finishing fourth in the table.

Tweet of the match

Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted! 🙋🏼‍♂️ @premierleague #PLrecord — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 13, 2018

Star man – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's goal took him to 44 in all competitions this season (Dave Thompson/PA).

As well as netting his historic strike in the 26th minute, the Egypt star appeared unlucky not to win a penalty, had a shot cleared off the line and provided the assist for Solanke’s goal on the day it was announced he had added the Premier League’s player of the year award to his PFA and FWA gongs.