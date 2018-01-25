Liverpool using private investigators to combat ticket touts

An agency which specialises in tracking touts and dedicated club staff have been working together and recently a number of people were suspended from purchasing tickets and attending games at Anfield.

A live investigation around the Reds’ December game at Bournemouth led to the discovery of number of individuals advertising and selling tickets well above face value.

“Behind the scenes we are working extremely hard to try and eradicate ticketing touting to protect our supporters from getting caught out with fake or unofficial tickets,” chief executive officer Peter Moore told liverpoolfc.com.