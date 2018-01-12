Sport Soccer

Saturday 13 January 2018

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in hospital after suffering injury in U23 game

Rhian Brewster landed awkwardly in Liverpool Under-23 action on Friday night
Rhian Brewster landed awkwardly in Liverpool Under-23 action on Friday night

Liverpool teenager Rhian Brewster will be assessed in hospital after being carried off on a stretcher during Friday evening's under-23 game against Manchester City.

The 17-year-old sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in first-half stoppage time, the Merseyside club said.

Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley told the club's website after the 3-2 defeat: "It's not looking good. He fell awkwardly and it's down towards the bottom near his ankle.

"He will be going to hospital. I don't want to speculate too much but he's in a lot of pain and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but we fear the worst a little bit at the moment."

Brewster, who won the Golden Boot in England's Under-17 World Cup success in October, has yet to make his senior debut for the Reds.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport