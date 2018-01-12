Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in hospital after suffering injury in U23 game

The 17-year-old sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly after challenging for a header in first-half stoppage time, the Merseyside club said.

Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley told the club's website after the 3-2 defeat: "It's not looking good. He fell awkwardly and it's down towards the bottom near his ankle.

"He will be going to hospital. I don't want to speculate too much but he's in a lot of pain and hopefully it's not as bad as it looks, but we fear the worst a little bit at the moment."