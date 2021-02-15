| 9.1°C Dublin

Liverpool still have one big chance to save their season and they have to take it against Leipzig

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to get a positive result against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to get a positive result against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jurgen Klopp is entering into the unknown in Tuesday night's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig - and it will be uncomfortable territory for him.

Over the last three years, the Liverpool manager has been confident that he can rely on his players to produce a high level of performance every time he sends them into battle, but that guarantee is not there anymore.

The last two months have been hard to explain on so many levels because I can't remember seeing a team going from where they were in December to where they are now.

