Wednesday 31 July 2019

Liverpool sign Ki-Jana Hoever to professional deal

The Dutchman has agreed terms on his first professional contract.

Ki-Jana Hoever has committed to Liverpool (PA/Barrington Coombs)

By PA Sport Staff

Promising defender Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

It is a first professional deal for the 17-year-old Holland youth international, who joined the Reds from Ajax in September 2018.

He made his senior bow in January as a substitute in a 2-1 FA Cup loss at Wolves, becoming Liverpool’s third youngest ever debutant, aged 16 years and 354 days.

