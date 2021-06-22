Liverpool sign Ireland international Leanne Kiernan from West Ham

Liverpool have swooped to sign Ireland international Leanne Kiernan from West Ham United.

The Cavan native has spent three seasons in the top flight with the Hammers and her goal now will be to get the Reds promoted to the Women's Super League as she joins international team-mate Niamy Fahey at the Reds.

“Leanne’s a versatile forward, she’s very quick and can score goals inside and outside the box," says Liverpool FC Women’s manager Matt Beard, who previously worked with Kiernan at West Ham.

“She’s an infectious personality and one of the biggest aspects is her work rate and how she conducts herself as I think it’s something we need in this league.

“I signed her when she was 18, she’s grown up a lot over those three years and I think this is a good move for her and for us. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can produce this year.”