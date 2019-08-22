Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield

Liverpool have abandoned existing plans for the redevelopment of Anfield in favour of a more ambitious project.

Liverpool have abandoned existing plans for the redevelopment of Anfield in favour of a more ambitious project.

The club had outlined planning permission, due to expire next month, to expand the Anfield Road stand by 4,000 seats to lift the ground’s capacity to over 58,000.

However, with the demand for tickets still outstripping supply, those plans have been shelved – planning permission will be allowed to lapse – as Liverpool consider a grander scheme which would take the number of seats beyond 60,000.

The club remain committed to the redevelopment but now want to consider a scheme which pursues “a vision in keeping with the club’s aspirations”.

#LFC today reaffirms its intention to redevelop the Anfield Road Stand with ambitious new plans now under active consideration. https://t.co/ELfY6PQqRX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse,” said chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

“We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

“Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case.”

Liverpool completed a £110million rebuild of the Main Stand at Anfield in 2016 which raised the capacity by 9,000.

PA Media