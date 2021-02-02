Liverpool seal double deal with summer Kabak option

Liverpool’s late dash to ease their defensive worries led the Premier League champions to agree deals for two centre-backs hours before the transfer deadline.

Schalke’s Ozan Kabac was last night on the verge of moving to Anfield on a six month loan worth an initial £1 million, while Ben Davies completed the formalities of a £2 million transfer from Preston North End.

Turkish defender Kabac underwent a medical in Germany yeter morning, but was then forced to wait for the green light to fly to Merseyside as his Bundesliga club moved to secure Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi to take his place.

Before Kabac, Liverpool were hoping to secure Marseille’s Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car. He had gone so far as to head for a private jet ahead of a £20 million Anfield move, only to be blocked from leaving by the French club as they could not guarantee finding a replacement in time.

That prompted Liverpool to work through alternatives, and it is significant that the terms of the proposed deal for Kabac secured the champions an option to complete a permanent £18 million transfer at the end of the season as opposed to an obligation to do so.

With that, Liverpool can reassess their options this summer, depending on how well 20-year-old Kabac performs during his short-term spell.

Read More

The twin deals ended a few days of what the champions described as “plate spinning” to identify recruits to fill the void left by injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and stand-in centre-back Fabinho.

Having indicated earlier in the transfer window they were prepared to risk getting through the rest of the season with a pairing of Matip and Fabinho, the situation became more urgent and complicated when they were sidelined in the past seven days.

Liverpool beat West Ham on Sunday with Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips their 12th centre-back partnership in 21 Premier League games.

The timely return to form in the impressive victories over West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur could not camouflage the dicey situation at the back, with 18-year-old Rhys Williams the only other deputy. Despite their determination to stick to their long-term plan – particularly when it comes to their biggest investments – Liverpool had to act. Not for the first time, sporting director Michael Edwards has proved an imaginative negotiator, signing two centre-backs on terms which by the standards of today’s market are cheap.

Terms were agreed for Davies’ on Sunday, Liverpool paying just £500,000 up front with the rest in add-ons. Youngster Sepp van den Berg headed to Deepdale on loan as part of the package.

“It can be a wonderful story and it’s all about Ben and me to make sure this story will be really great,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of that deal.

Liverpool agreed to pay a further £500,000 loan fee for Kabak should they qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Although Kabak will be joining from a club who have been struggling in the Bundesliga, Klopp was able to mine information from friends and contacts before deciding to press ahead.

Schalke’s move for Mustafi – who Liverpool had also considered – added to the transfer merry go round.

In an echo of Mesut Ozil’s recent departure to Fenerbache, Mustafi mutually agreed to terminate his Arsenal contract to transfer his registration. Schalke will not therefore pay a transfer fee.

Schalke had already signed Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, on loan earlier this month. Their push for Mustafi allowed Arsenal to continue the clearing-out process of their bloated squad, which was one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities for the transfer window.

As well as Mustafi, Ozil and Kolasinac, Arsenal have also said farewell to defender Sokratis, who joined Olympiacos as a free agent after his contract in north London was terminated.

There were slim hopes that Arsenal would be able to find a back-up left-back on deadline day, with Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt an option, but they were unable to get any deal over the line. The club will reassess that position in the summer, with Arteta hoping to add a natural backup for Kieran Tierney.

Read More

Online Editors