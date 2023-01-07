Liverpool ready to unleash new attack with Cody Gakpo as Virgil van Dijk is set to be sidelined for a month

Jurgen Klopp is ready to unleash Cody Gakpo in the FA Cup against Wolves tonight, saying his new signing is a “joy to watch” – which will come as a boost to Liverpool fans reeling from the news that Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for at least a month.

Klopp said the fact the €43 million signing chose Liverpool ahead of other clubs in such a difficult season was revealing of his character.

“There were easier moments to join Liverpool,” Klopp said. “Last year, we were not qualified for the Champions League already but it looked like that would happen. This year, we cannot guarantee that, but Cody never asked.

“From time to time, players ask, ‘Do you think you can make the Champions League?’ But he can read the table himself, so he knew it would be tight. He is obviously a guy who doesn’t want to jump on a running train, he wants to push the train. I like that a lot.

“We could be more successful on the pitch at the moment, yes, definitely, but everyone knows we fight with all we have for getting there again, and we will get there.

“It’s always tough in these moments and I really like the fact he decided pretty quickly we were the right club. It speaks volumes about him.”

With no Premier League games for another week, Klopp does not intend to rotate his line-up in the Anfield tie. He will decide whether to start Gakpo or introduce him from the substitutes’ bench.

“Cody’s been in for two (full) training days now and it’s a joy to watch,” Klopp said.

“It is really nice to have a guy on the pitch who is pretty natural in a lot of things of the offensive part of the game and knows where the goal stands which is great.”

Klopp also confirmed that Van Dijk would be out for “more than a month” with the hamstring injury suffered in Monday’s 3-1 loss to Brentford.

The Dutch defender would not have featured against Wolves but is now likely to miss crucial Premier League matches against Brighton and Chelsea, plus Wolves again.

He also faces a race to be fit for the Merseyside derby on February 13 and, more significantly, the Champions League last-16 first leg at home to champions Real Madrid the following week.

With Liverpool facing a battle to reach the top four, the absence of the influential centre-back could have major implications.

“It is a surprise for us and obviously a big blow.

“The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month, but I hope it goes quick,” said Klopp.

“He never had an issue with muscles before and it just now happened. It was one sprint too much in that moment.”

