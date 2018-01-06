Liverpool offer £50 voucher to fans who bought Philippe Coutinho shirts

The Reds said they would give the voucher to supporters who forked out for this season's shirt with the Brazilian's name and number printed on the back once the move was completed.

Liverpool and Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £142million for the player on Saturday.

A Liverpool statement said: " The offer - which applies to all shirts purchased in official club outlets and via the official LFC website - follows today's announcement that Coutinho will join FC Barcelona and reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player's departure."