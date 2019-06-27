Liverpool make Holland Under-19 defender Van Den Berg their first summer signing

The Champions League winners have announced the highly-rated 17-year-old will join them in July after finalising a deal – subject to international clearance – understood to be worth an initial £1.3million.

Van den Berg, who made 15 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, has agreed a “long-term contract” at Anfield and will become Jurgen Klopp’s first signing of the summer.

"I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that." ✊ pic.twitter.com/Uep7fwEtTM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

Van Den Berg told the Premier League club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

“I’ve seen what kind of players from the academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

“Of course, the trainer (Klopp) is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

Van Den Berg, who has four under-19 caps, will join the first-team squad but is expected to be eased into action with games in the academy side.

Press Association