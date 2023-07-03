Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reported to be going to Saudi Arabia to become Al Ettifaq manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is believed to be heading Saudi Arabia to become the manager of club Al Ettifaq.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager was spotted in the Middle East earlier this summer for talks which collapsed, prompting him to declare that he was not currently interested in the offer to return to the dugout.

However, multiple media reports on Monday state that Gerrard will be making the move to Ettifaq, with The Athletic detailing a resumption of talks last week to get the deal over the line.

While working as a pundit for Channel 4 during England’s Euro 2024 qualifier, he said: “I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did.

“But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up.”

Gerrard, 43, has been out of work since October when he was sacked by Aston Villa for a poor start to the season. His only previous senior job in management came at Rangers, where he won the 2021 Scottish Premiership title.

Ettifaq finished seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season and are not one of the four teams recently taken over by the government’s Public Investment Fund, which has prompted a massive investment in the transfer market.

The chief players with significant European experience in Gerrard’s new squad are Tunisian striker Naim Sliti, former Mainz winger Robin Quaison and North Macedonia international Darko Velkovski.