Premier League stars Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane and Hugo Lloris have been nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Liverpool lead the way with six as 2019 Ballon d'Or nominees are revealed

Manchester City striker Aguero, his Liverpool counterpart Mane and the Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris were among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday evening.

They were joined by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax's former Southampton schemer Dusan Tadic.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been included in the 30-strong list, as have Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

There is a place too for Paris St Germain's World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Five-times winner Cristiano Ronaldo is also included on the list, as is his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema and current club colleague Matthijs de Ligt.

Liverpool pair Alisson Becker and Georginio Wijnaldum join fellow Champions League winner Mane among the candidates.

There was further recognition for the Anfield club too when defender Virgil Van Dijk and striker Roberto Firmino were added to the list.

They were included along with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Spurs striker Son Heung-min and Bayern Munich's Poland international frontman Robert Lewandowski.

List of nominees revealed so far:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

