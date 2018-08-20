Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius ‘close to Besiktas loan move’

Karius made two costly errors in the Champions League final in May and his Anfield career looks to be over.

Turkish side Besiktas are understood to have an option to buy Karius at the end of the loan.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was dejected after the Champions League final in Kiev (Nick Potts/PA)

The German, who joined the Reds from Mainz in 2016, was not involved in the matchday squad for the Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on Monday.

He has fallen down the pecking order after his horror show against Real Madrid in Kiev, with Brazilian stopper Alisson Becker arriving for close to £67million in the summer.

Simon Mignolet, who has also been linked with a move away from the club, is now Alisson’s only senior challenger for the number-one spot.

Karius made 49 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in all competitions.

Press Association