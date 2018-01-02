Liverpool fail to make the top ten in English football's top four divisions in 2017

The table calculating league points collected over the course of the calendar year just gone suggests Klopp's side have fallen behind their rivals in the last 12 months, with Liverpool ranked as 11th in a table featuring all 92 English clubs.

Klopp's side finish 2016 with a fine 1-0 home win against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City an Anfield, but they were comprehensively out-pointed by City in the year that followed, in figures that confirm the dominance of the Premier League champions-elect.

Liverpool have one less point than they collected at this stage of last season, with the league table confirming they were well behind Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal when the points totals for 2017 were added up.