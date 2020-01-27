Liverpool will face a daunting FA Cup fifth-round trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea - if they see off Shrewsbury in an Anfield replay.

Liverpool face tough trip to Chelsea if they see off Shrewsbury in FA Cup

Kop boss Jurgen Klopp has said it will be the Liverpool Under-23s who take to the field against League One Shrewsbury in the first week of February as his European champions have been promised a week away.

Whoever comes through that clash will face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge.

Both Manchester clubs have been handed away dates in the fifth round, with Man City travelling to face Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester United drawn away to the winners of Northampton v Derby.

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby v Man Utd

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal

Online Editors