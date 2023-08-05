Liverpool face threat in race to sign Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia as competition emerges

Liverpool appeared to be the front-runners to sign Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia, but their hopes have taken a hit.

Lavia was left out of Southampton’s line-up as they started their Championship campaign on Friday night, but his future is no closer to being resolved.

While Liverpool have held talks over Lavia’s future, Chelsea are also in the mix to sign the 19-year-old Belgium international.

Arsenal are also believed to be monitoring Lavia’s position, but players would need to leave the north London club before manager Mikel Arteta could spend again after a summer that has already seen him spend close to £200million on new signings.

Chelsea’s interest in Lavia will concern Liverpool, with the Blues likely to have a bigger financial offer for the player who has emerged as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s top target.

In a summer when he has lost a large number of first team stars including captain Jordan Henderson and experienced midfielder Fabinho – who have both moved to Saudi Arabia – new signings are needed to bolster a trimmed-down Reds squad.

Missing out on Lavia would be a hammer blow for Klopp, but Liverpool may not be prepared to pay Southampton’s £50million asking price for a player who made 29 Premier League appearances last season.

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is also believed to be on Liverpool’s wanted list, with reports in Spain suggesting initial talks between the two clus have already taken place.

