Liverpool drawn against Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Liverpool and Chelsea have been drawn to face each other in round three of the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League rivals met in the 2005 final in Cardiff, which Chelsea won 3-2 after extra-time.

Holders Manchester City were handed an away trip to Oxford of League One.

Arsenal, runners-up to City at Wembley in February, will host Championship Brentford in a London derby.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, the 2016-17 winners, will face Frank Lampard's Derby. Mourinho and Lampard won the 2005 trophy together with Chelsea.

Tottenham will face Watford, Everton play Southampton and Wolves host Leicester in all Premier League ties.

Macclesfield, the lowest ranked team left in the competition at 23rd in League Two, play at West Ham.

Round three fixtures include the Premier League clubs involved in European competition.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing September 24.

Carabao Cup third round draw:

West Brom v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Brentford

Burton v Burnley

Wycombe v Norwich

Oxford v Man City

West Ham v Macclesfield

Millwall v Fulham

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

Wolves v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

Blackpool v QPR

Everton v Southampton

Manchester United v Derby

Nottingham Forest v Stoke

