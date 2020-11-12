Liverpool defender Joe Gomez undergoes surgery to repair tendon in left knee

Joe Gomez has had successful surgery to repair a tendon on his left knee (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone surgery on the knee injury suffered during an England training session on Wednesday.

The centre-back damaged a tendon in his left knee and has had a successful procedure to repair the problem.

The Reds have confirmed there was no ligament damage, but did not put a timescale on his return.

