Liverpool complete signing of Thiago Alcantara on four-year deal

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara on a four-year contract.
The Spain international, who was in the last year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of £20million.
Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not “negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum being heavily linked to Barcelona.
The moment youâve all been waiting forâ¦#ThiagoFriday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s2tOCvnHta— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2020
Earlier in the day Thiago had bid an emotional farewell to Bayern, saying he wanted a “new challenge”.
“I have made the most difficult decision of my sports career,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.
“I will close this chapter on this wonderful club where I have grown as a player for seven years. Triumphs, joy and also hard times.
FÃ¼r immer dankbar, @fcbayern ! Bayern wird immer ein StÃ¼ck Heimat fÃ¼r mich sein. #MiaSanMia â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/aFlWADLvFQ— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
“But what I am most proud of is that I arrived in Munich as a young man filled with dreams and now I will leave completely fulfilled with a club, a history and a culture.
“My decision is purely of a sporting nature. As a soccer player I want new challenges to develop myself further.”
PA Media