Liverpool close on Dutch youngster Van Den Berg

Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of the summer with Dutch youngster Sepp Van Den Berg likely to join by the end of the week.

The Reds have seen off competition from Bayern Munich and Ajax in the chase for the 17-year-old centre-back, who plays for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie.

Press Association Sport understands formalities, including a medical, are ongoing and Liverpool could be in a position to complete a £1.5million deal in the next couple of days.

Van Den Berg has made 23 senior appearances for the Dutch side – 16 of which came last season – but is likely to start at Liverpool’s academy with a place in the under-23s squad.

